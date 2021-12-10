Texas High Court To Review Houston Drainage Suit

By Michelle Casady (December 10, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a lawsuit brought by two engineers alleging the city of Houston is misallocating funds intended for drainage improvement in violation of a city charter amendment, after a lower appellate court found the two had no standing to challenge the city's actions. The state's high court has scheduled oral arguments in the case that pits James Jones and Allen Watson against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other officials for Feb. 22. Jones and Watson appealed to the Texas Supreme Court in April, trying to undo a Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel ruling concluding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS