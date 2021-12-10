DOJ Levies Rare Commodities-Based Insider Trading Charges

By Al Barbarino (December 10, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced rare criminal charges related to insider trading in commodities markets on Friday, claiming a Puerto Rico-based trader relied on material nonpublic information about the natural gas markets to enter fictitious, noncompetitive futures trades and gain illegal profits. Between approximately August 2015 and December 2018, Peter Miller entered fraudulent, noncompetitive trades that caused prices to "be reported, recorded, and registered on the exchanges that were not true, bona fide prices," then split the profits with his co-conspirators, the DOJ said in an indictment filed this week. The trading allowed Miller to generate over $1.5 million in profits,...

