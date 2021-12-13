Houston Attorneys Sued For $5M Over Altered Fee Agreement

By Jessica Corso (December 13, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Three Houston-based attorneys are being sued for around $5 million by a former client who claims that they deceived her into changing their fee agreement during a legal fight over her late father's will. Caroline Allison sued Jorge Borunda, Nicholas Abaza and Michael Trevino in Harris County District Court on Nov. 9, arguing that the attorneys should return most of the money she paid them to represent her in a probate dispute involving the will of her father, who died in 2017. Allison claims that she agreed in 2019 to hire the lawyers on an hourly basis but, a year later, they...

