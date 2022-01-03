Bill Tracker: Antitrust Legislation To Watch In 2022

By Matthew Perlman (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Congress heads into the new year with an impressive stack of bills aimed at tackling antitrust and competition issues and, unlike the smattering of competition proposals in previous years, some even appear to have a chance of passing thanks to mounting scrutiny of corporate consolidation and the power of technology platforms. Here, Law360 breaks down the antitrust legislation that Congress will be mulling in 2022. The global reckoning bearing down on large digital companies has sparked a lively debate in Congress over the adequacy of existing antitrust laws and the potential need for new forms of regulation. Lawmakers have held countless...

