Republican Senators Bash DOL's ESG Retirement Proposal

By Al Barbarino (December 10, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A group of Republican senators is urging the U.S. Labor Department to scrap a proposal to reverse Trump-era rules that discouraged environmental, social and governance investing by employee retirement funds, arguing in a letter Friday that the "fatally flawed" changes would allow plan fiduciaries to pursue a trendy investing agenda that would bring no financial benefits to plan participants. The Oct. 13 DOL proposal, which affirms that retirement plan fiduciaries may consider ESG factors when they select investments, runs counter to the primary objective that retirement investing be "solely focused on maximizing investment returns," Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and three colleagues said...

