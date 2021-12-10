Sports Psychologist Says Dolphins Coach Sacked Copyright

By Nathan Hale (December 10, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Miami Dolphins assistant coach will have to focus on a different form of defense after being hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday over a post he made on Twitter that included an excerpt from a sports psychologist's popular book. In his 16-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, Keith Bell says that Dolphins defensive back coach Gerald Alexander infringed on copyright registrations he holds for his 1982 book "Winning Isn't Normal" and a core section he calls "the WIN Passage" when he included the text nearly word for word in a May 13 tweet. "Public display of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS