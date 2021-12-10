NCAA Hits Auburn Basketball Over Hoops Corruption Case

By Zachary Zagger (December 10, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- An NCAA infractions panel on Friday hit the Auburn University men's basketball program with a postseason ban in further fallout from federal prosecutors' college basketball corruption crackdown after an infractions panel found a former assistant took bribes to steer players to a financial adviser. Former Auburn associate head coach Chuck Connors Person, a former NBA Rookie of the Year, accepted $91,500 in bribes and provided more than $10,000 in improper inducements and benefits to two men's basketball players, who then played while ineligible, an NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions panel found. The panel sanctioned the Auburn men's basketball program with...

