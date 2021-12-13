NY Adviser Hit With Fraud Verdict For Hiding Dad's SEC Ban

By Rachel Scharf (December 13, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Buffalo investment adviser ran afoul of securities law by failing to tell clients that his father and co-adviser had been banned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a jury has found after a six-day trial in New York federal court. A panel of eight jurors issued a verdict Friday in favor of the SEC's claims against Gregory M. Grenda and his firm, Grenda Group LLC, which according to the agency managed $32 million worth of assets with the help of Grenda's father, Walter F. Grenda Jr. The jury found that Gregory Grenda and the firm violated anti-fraud provisions of...

