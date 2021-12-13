Bitcoin Miner Claims Investors' Suit Copies 'Unverified' Report

By Charlie Innis (December 13, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- A bitcoin mining operator has urged a New York federal judge to nix a complaint lodged by investors it claims copied and pasted an "unverified" report from a short-selling firm, with investors shooting back that the allegations are "easily verified." Bit Digital Inc., a holding company with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Hong Kong involved in bitcoin mining, asked Judge Andrew Carter on Friday to dismiss the securities fraud suit that was launched by a proposed class of investors led by plaintiff Joseph Franklin Monkam Nitcheu. The bitcoin miner alleges that virtually all of the investors' claims are "simply copy-and-pasted statements"...

