Cannabis Bill Roundup: The Prefiling Season Kicks Off

By Sam Reisman (December 10, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- State lawmakers prefiled multiple bills this week to reform cannabis policy during next year's legislative sessions, while the U.S. Senate once again scuttled hopes of passing the SAFE Banking Act this year. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. New York lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill to allow Empire State marijuana businesses to deduct business expenses on their state taxes, part of an effort to lessen the tax burden placed on cannabis companies by Section 280E of the federal tax code, which forbids businesses from taking credits or deductions when trafficking in controlled substances....

