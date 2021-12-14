Despite DOL Proposed Rule, ESG Investing Faces Barriers

By William Pollak (December 14, 2021, 1:05 PM EST) -- On Oct. 14, the U.S. Department of Labor published a proposed rule titled Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights.[1] It permits retirement plan fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder proxies. The DOL's action has been hailed by social and environment activists as a momentous development but, as discussed further below, the potential impact may be reduced by retirement plan fiduciaries' cautiousness in the face of the recent flood of Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation.[2] The 2020 DOL Regulation The DOL's proposed rule is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS