No More Prison For Trader Who Helped Feds In Insider Bust

By Pete Brush (December 10, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday declined to give a prolific insider trader from Switzerland more time behind bars, citing his cooperation with the feds and the 15 months he spent locked up in squalid conditions in Serbia and New York City. At an afternoon sentencing hearing conducted by video, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote sentenced defendant Marc Demane Debih, 51, to time-served and directed him to spend two years on supervision. Judge Cote said Demane did insider trading on a "grand scale." "He's paid a heavy price already for this conduct," she said. "He cooperated fully and completely as...

