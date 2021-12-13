Insurer Tells 7th Circ. Furniture Co.'s Losses Aren't Physical

By Ben Zigterman (December 13, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Liberty Mutual unit told the Seventh Circuit that its recent decisions support the insurer's argument that a Wisconsin furniture company should not be able to revive its COVID-19 coverage lawsuit. A day after the rulings came down, Ohio Security Insurance Co. said in its brief Friday that Biltrite Furniture failed to show how the loss of use of its property was a physical loss that would qualify it for coverage. "There is nothing physical about the loss of use alleged by Biltrite. Property is physically lost when it is stolen. Likewise, property is physically lost when it is completely destroyed,"...

