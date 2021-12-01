FTC Wants To Regulate 'Unfair Competition,' Seek Damages

By Bryan Koenig (December 13, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission outlined an ambitious and contentious regulatory agenda for 2022, including possible rules governing "unfair methods of competition" and restoring the agency's ability to pursue financial penalties in federal district court. The agency released its latest statement of regulatory priorities Friday — over the dissent of Republican Commissioner Christine S. Wilson — amid a broader row over Chair Lina Khan's often party-line efforts to transform the agency. Before Friday's statement was issued, Republicans in Congress had already leveled a lot of criticism at Khan's previous moves to enforce antitrust laws more aggressively. As recently as Wednesday, GOP lawmakers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS