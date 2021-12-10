Fla. Drops 11th Circ. Fight Over Biden Deportation Policies

By Grace Dixon (December 10, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Florida dropped its challenge at the Eleventh Circuit to immigration enforcement priorities issued by U.S. government in the early days of President Joe Biden's term, citing superseding guidance that renders the appeal moot. Florida had launched a challenge to two early Biden administration policies temporarily narrowing the types of immigrants prioritized for deportation, claiming the policies contravened a provision of federal immigration law that requires the federal government to detain criminal noncitizens. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in September introduced a new directive for immigration enforcement officials that requires them to undertake a case-by-case analysis when deciding which migrants...

