Pa. School Group Settles ADA Suit From Student Athletes

By Ivan Moreno (December 13, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania athletic association has settled a proposed class action alleging it discriminated against disabled student athletes because only able-bodied athletes could compete in statewide track and field championships. Pittsburgh-based Senior U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone said in a Monday order "that a settlement has been reached as to all aspects of" the complaint that Alex Brown and Trent Clayton filed in August against the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Inc. Judge Cercone said "the only remaining matter is the submission of a stipulation for settlement and discontinuance," and ordered the case closed. Details of the settlement were not yet publicly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS