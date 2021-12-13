Small Voice Cos. Have Tighter Deadline For Robocall Regs

By J. Edward Moreno (December 13, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Certain small voice service providers will now have less time to implement caller ID authentication using the STIR/SHAKEN framework after the Federal Communications Commission found that smaller providers generate a disproportionate amount of illegal robocalls. The commission announced Thursday that after being presented with "overwhelming record support and available evidence" that small voice service providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines make up a high and increasing number of illegal robocalls in the U.S., the deadline for those providers to begin using the STIR/SHAKEN framework will be shortened from June 2023 to June 2022. The Thursday order cited a Transaction Network...

