Vanessa Hudgens Says Beauty Brand Faked Her Endorsement

By Hailey Konnath (December 13, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens says SBLA Beauty has been using her name, image, likeness and persona to promote its products without her consent, claiming in a suit filed Friday that the company had blatantly violated her right of publicity. The "High School Musical" star said Florida-based SBLA had been using her to peddle its facial sculpting wand on social media and on its website. She said she never agreed to promote the company and its divisions and asked a California federal court to permanently bar SBLA from monetizing her name, image and likeness. Hudgens is also seeking compensatory and treble...

