Casino Wants Mich. High Court In On Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 13, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- The owner of the MotorCity Casino Hotel told a Michigan federal court that the state's high court should decide whether the presence of COVID-19 causes insurable damage or loss. The question of whether the presence of COVID-19 causes insurable damage or loss is a matter of state law and should be heard by the Michigan Supreme Court, the owner of the MotorCity Casino Hotel said. (iStock) Detroit Entertainment LLC said Friday that the question is a matter of state law that would help resolve the more than 22 COVID-19 coverage cases pending in Michigan state and federal courts, including its own...

