Energy Group Joins Suit Over Feds' Oil And Gas Lease Sale

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 13, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge allowed the American Petroleum Institute to join a suit filed by environmental groups over the federal government's sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, finding that the institute has a legally valid stake in the outcome of the litigation. In an order issued Saturday, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that the trade association, which represents more than 600 oil and gas companies, could join the federal government as a defendant, as its members would be affected by the ongoing case. "If plaintiffs were successful in this case, the economic and regulatory interests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS