Russia Again Looks To Pause $50B Yukos Awards Fight

By Clark Mindock (December 14, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Netherlands high court decision has left a $50 billion arbitral award issued to the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. unenforceable, at least for now, Russia has told a U.S. district court in an attempt to pause the case. Russia on Friday asked the D.C. District Court to pause the attempt by the shareholders to enforce the award, arguing that a decision by the Dutch Supreme Court last month had left the 7-year-old award in limbo. The Netherlands court last month revived the case and sent it to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, saying that Russia's argument that the shareholders submitted...

