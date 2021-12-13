High Court Wants Feds' Input On $25M Roundup Verdict

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 13, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the federal government to weigh in on whether the justices should grant Monsanto's petition to review a jury's $25 million award over claims that the weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. The Bayer AG unit has told the high court that the Ninth Circuit's May ruling upholding the verdict in a bellwether trial should be examined for two reasons — that Monsanto accuser Edwin Hardeman's state failure-to-warn claims are preempted by federal law and that his expert witnesses were allowed to testify without support about Roundup's safety. Hardeman, the California man who successfully convinced a jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS