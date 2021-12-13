Justices Want Feds' Input On Anthem Drug Price ERISA Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 13, 2021, 11:48 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the federal government to weigh in on whether the high court should hear policyholders' push to revive a proposed class action accusing Anthem Inc. and pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Inc. of violating federal benefits law by letting them pay too much for prescription drugs. The nation's highest court requested that U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar file a brief in the case, in which insurance policyholders are hoping the justices will reverse a Second Circuit decision backing the suit's dismissal. Employee benefits attorneys will be closely watching the case, as it could determine the amount of legal exposure under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS