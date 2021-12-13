Justices Won't Hear J&J Challenge To Miss. AG's Talc Trial

By Rachel Scharf (December 13, 2021, 1:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear Johnson & Johnson's attempt to halt an upcoming trial in the Mississippi attorney general's suit alleging the company failed to warn consumers of a possible link between its talcum powder and ovarian cancer. In a brief order, the high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by J&J in August. Two justices recused themselves from the decision: Justice Samuel Alito, who has reported that he owns the company's stock, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose father previously headed the Personal Care Products Council, a cosmetics trade association that submitted an...

