High Court Turns Away Gannett, Phillips ERISA Battles

By Rachel Stone (December 13, 2021, 12:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into lawsuits against Gannett and Phillips 66, refusing to address whether they violated federal benefits law by funneling workers' retirement savings into a single company's stock. The high court passed on media company Gannett Co. Inc.'s bid to quash a proposed class action revived by a split Fourth Circuit panel in August 2020. The current and former workers claimed the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by keeping nearly a quarter of its 401(k) plan assets in a fund that consisted only of stock from Tegna Inc., a company created by a...

