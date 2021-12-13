Justices Won't Review Militant Training Bar To Green Card

By Mike LaSusa (December 13, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down the case of a man who claimed his green card application was wrongly rejected because he had trained with U.S.-backed militants that fought the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s. The justices did not provide an explanation of why they declined to hear the case of Mohammad Sharif Khalil, who was rejected for a green card because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services determined that the militant group with which he fought, Jamiat-i-Islami, counted as a terrorist organization. The Immigration and Nationality Act generally bars individuals from being admitted to the U.S. if...

