H-1B Applicants Can Sue Over Lottery Rule Change

By Grace Dixon (December 13, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled that H-1B specialty occupation visa applicants challenging a change to the visa lottery process only need to show that they had an active job offer when they sued to establish standing. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden refused the government's bid to toss a lawsuit challenging a 2019 policy change that applicants say increased the number of duplicate applications from employers looking to game the system. The applicants don't need to prove that their employers still want to hire them to bring forward claims that the rule change reduced their odds of receiving a visa, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS