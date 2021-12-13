Biden Fights Another Ruling Unfreezing Diversity Visas

By Alyssa Aquino (December 13, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Biden administration appealed a Washington, D.C., federal court ruling that the U.S. Department of State illegally used a COVID-19 travel ban to freeze thousands of green card applications from winners of the 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery, according to court filings. The order under appeal is one of several district court rulings faulting the State Department — under both the Biden and Trump administrations — for delaying diversity visa applications from individuals temporarily barred from entering the U.S. The Biden administration has appealed three other such orders from the D.C. district over the past few weeks, with Friday's appeal marking its...

