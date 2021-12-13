USA Gymnastics Announces $380M Bankruptcy Settlement

By Leslie Pappas (December 13, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- The national governing body for competitive gymnastics got approval of its Chapter 11 plan from an Indiana bankruptcy judge Monday after reaching a $380 million settlement with all major stakeholders including its insurance carriers, sexual abuse claimants and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. U.S. gymnasts, from left, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kaylee Lorincz, and Maggie Nichols join Sens. Richard Blumenthal, center, and Chuck Grassley, far right, at a news conference on Sept. 15. On Monday, USA Gymnastics said it has reached a $380 million settlement on its Chapter 11 plan. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robyn L. Moberly...

