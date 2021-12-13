Terreno Realty Drops $61M On Va. Industrial Property

By Andrew McIntyre (December 13, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Terreno Realty has picked up an industrial property in Virginia for roughly $60.8 million, the real estate investment trust announced Monday. Terreno Realty Corp. said it purchased 5150-5236 Eisenhower Ave. in Alexandria, which has roughly 199,000 square feet of space across three distribution buildings. The firm did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement. "The property … inside the Capital Beltway, provides 25 dock-high and 15 grade-level loading positions and parking for 216 cars," Terreno Realty said in a statement. "The property is 100% leased to 13 tenants, all of which expire by 2026, and the estimated stabilized cap rate" is...

