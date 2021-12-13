Lowenstein Sandler Rehires Former Counsel As Funds Partner

By Emily Lever (December 13, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP has hired back a former attorney in its investment management practice in New York to advise private funds, the firm announced Monday. Ted Randolph, who was of counsel at Lowenstein Sandler from 2014 to 2017 before joining Shearman & Sterling LLP as counsel, has returned to his old firm as a partner. He is to focus on the formation of hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds, according to a Monday announcement. "My time at Lowenstein was a highlight in my career, and I am thrilled to return," Randolph said in a statement. "The Investment Management...

