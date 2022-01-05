What To Know As Mass. Justices Tackle COVID Coverage Row

By Shawn Rice (January 5, 2022, 2:51 PM EST) -- Much is at stake Friday when the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will quiz three Boston-area restaurants and their insurer about whether losses caused by COVID-19 government restrictions should be covered, in the first oral arguments before a state's highest court in a pandemic business interruption case. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear oral arguments Friday in a pandemic business interruption case regarding whether losses caused by COVID-19 government restrictions should be covered. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) The Massachusetts justices last year called for amicus briefs on three key issues: whether the pandemic and shutdown orders caused "direct physical loss of or...

