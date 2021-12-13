Boy Scouts Bash Group's Proposed Fix To Email Row

By Leslie Pappas (December 13, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A committee of tort claimants in the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy case that "polluted the voting process" for the debtors' Chapter 11 plan is now "further wasting time and estate resources" by suggesting that sexual abuse claimants be sent more information, the Boy Scouts said Monday. Attorneys representing members of an informal survivor group called Abused in Scouting should not be court-ordered to send a joint communication to their clients with more advice about the plan, the Boy Scouts said in a filing on Monday, urging a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject the proposal from the official committee of tort...

