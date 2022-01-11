More Than A Dozen Firms Aided 2021's Top Real Estate Deals

By Andrew McIntyre (January 11, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- Freshfields, Sullivan & Cromwell and Hengeler Mueller were among more than a dozen law firms that landed work on the largest real estate mergers and acquisitions in 2021, which was a busy year with five transactions north of the $10 billion mark. In the largest deal of the year according to data from Dealogic, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP represented Germany-based residential real estate firm Vonovia SE on its roughly $30.6 billion purchase of a 70.1% stake in fellow German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen SE, while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP assisted Deutsche Wohnen and Hengeler Mueller guided Deutsche Wohnen's financial advisers on that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS