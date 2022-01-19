Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (January 19, 2022, 10:59 AM EST) -- Christine Murphy Christine Murphy has decamped Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP to join Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner in New York. Murphy counsels investors on a variety of real estate matters, including construction loans and development deals, and has worked on deals for office, hotel, retail, data center and residential properties. Carmen Pagan Romer Debbas LLP has hired a new partner for its office in New York. Carmen Pagan leaves Blank Rome LLP to join the firm, where she now is head of the agency lending practice. She counsels construction lenders as well as other financial institutions on a variety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS