Gordon & Rees Unveils Immigration & Naturalization Group

By Grace Dixon (December 15, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Gordon & Rees LLP announced that it has launched an immigration and naturalization practice group designed to complement its employment practice. The firm announced Monday that the practice group will be based in its Sacramento office and will focus on aiding clients of the employment practice group on matters related to federal immigration laws and regulations, with senior partner Mark S. Posard at the helm. "We've seen an increase from clients around the country asking questions related to immigration, naturalization," Posard told Law360. "And I think that in conjunction with the globalization of workforces across a variety of industries, we felt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS