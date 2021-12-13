$2.2M Mesothelioma Verdict Against Exxon Is Affirmed

By Mike Curley (December 13, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Washington appeals court on Monday affirmed a $2.2 million verdict against ExxonMobil Oil Co. in a suit alleging that its negligence exposed a worker to asbestos, leading to his death from mesothelioma. The three-judge panel however vacated the final judgment in Wayne Wright's suit, finding that the trial court hadn't properly determined whether the settlements with other defendants were reasonable, as the full text of those settlements had not been provided to Exxon, and ordered further proceedings. According to the suit, Wright's father was a worker for Northwestern Industrial Maintenance, which was contracted by Exxon in 1979 to remove old...

