GOP Sens. Want Answers About Broadband Benefits Fraud

By Nadia Dreid (December 14, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- Four Republican senators say they are "troubled" by a report from the Federal Communications Commission's inspector general that revealed it had found fraud among providers of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which offers discounted internet service to low-income households. As the program morphs from a temporary pandemic initiative into a permanent one, rebranded as the Affordable Connectivity Program, the quartet of senators said Monday that they're concerned it will also be plagued with the same issues. In their letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, whose status as head of the agency was confirmed by the Senate less than a week ago, the...

