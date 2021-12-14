Feds Urge DC Circ. Not to Rethink Tribal Health Care Order

By Victoria McKenzie (December 14, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The federal government told the D.C. Circuit it should not reconsider an Alaska Native health care organization's call for reimbursements, calling it an attempt to convert contract support costs into open-ended program funding. In an opposition brief filed Monday, federal officials slammed the Cook Inlet Tribal Council's bid for an en banc rehearing of the court's August ruling, which found that the Indian Health Service was not responsible for the cost of running an alcohol treatment center under the organization's Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contract. According to the Indian Health Service, the panel's opinion "correctly preserved the longstanding funding...

