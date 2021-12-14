Former Mass. AG Deputy Joins Morgan Brown & Joy

By Brian Dowling (December 14, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- A lawyer who spent nearly two decades with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office has left public service to join management-side employment firm Morgan Brown & Joy LLP as counsel, the Boston firm said. Jeffrey T. Collins, former deputy chief of the government bureau's trial division, told Law360 on Tuesday that he's turning the page after nearly 20 years of public service between his time with the attorney general's office and work as legal counsel and senior policy analyst for the state House of Representatives' joint labor and commerce committee. "It was time for a change," Collins said. "I wanted to serve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS