High Court Won't Block NY Health Care Worker Vax Mandate

By Rachel Scharf (December 13, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Monday not to block New York state's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, over Justice Neil Gorsuch's objections that the mandate is based on "fear and anger at those who harbor unpopular religious beliefs." The justices voted 6-3 to deny two groups of New York doctors and nurses their request for an emergency writ of injunction on the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Two groups of Empire State hospital workers had asked the court to issue an emergency writ of injunction after the Second Circuit greenlit the state's...

