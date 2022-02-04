Class Action Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

By Mike LaSusa (February 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC has scored big successes in recent months, like inking a nine-figure deal on behalf of those affected by Flint, Michigan's toxic water crisis, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Class Action Groups of the Year. Cohen Milstein also helped shape multimillion-dollar deals over the past year for an employee benefit trust that accused Sutter Health of overcharging workers, investors who claimed they were duped by a fintech startup, and broiler chicken consumers who claimed poultry processors colluded to pump up prices. "I don't think there's any firm on the plaintiff's side in the...

