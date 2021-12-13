Best Buy Settles Ga. Worker's $1.9M Forklift Injury Case

By Rosie Manins (December 13, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- Best Buy companies have settled a contractor's $1.9 million negligence suit over her forklift injury at a Georgia distribution center, prompting a state court judge to close the case on Monday. Gwinnett County State Court Judge Carla E. Brown said in a single-page order that the companies and plaintiff Kenyasha Mincey had resolved the case by agreement. No details of the agreement were entered into the court record. Best Buy Stores LP, Best Buy Co. Inc., Best Buy Warehousing Logistics Inc. and BBC Property Co. asked the court in late July to throw out the $1.9 million default judgment entered against...

