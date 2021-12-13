Biden Admin. Won't End Protections For Migrant Children

By Hailey Konnath (December 13, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a California federal court on Friday that it doesn't plan to do away with a bedrock court settlement laying out protections for migrant children in government custody, halting a Trump-era move to roll back portions of the agreement. Attorneys for HHS said in a status report that the agency is considering a future rulemaking that would more broadly address issues related to unaccompanied minors in custody. The new policy would replace the controversial rule issued by former President Donald Trump's administration, HHS said. The update comes in litigation brought by a coalition...

