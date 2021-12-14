High Court Told Law Barring Fraud Coverage Is Constitutional

By Shane Dilworth (December 14, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Starr Insurance unit urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling on the constitutionality of a California law that prevents insurers from defending claims over alleged violations of the state's unfair competition and false advertising laws. An insurer told the U.S. Supreme Court that a California law preventing insurers from defending claims over alleged violations of the state's unfair competition and false advertising laws is constitutional. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Starr Indemnity & Liability said in Monday's brief that retail chain operator Adir International LLC and its CEO Ron Azarkman's arguments that...

