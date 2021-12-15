11th Circ. Won't Revive $4.4B RICO Suit For Yacht Builder

By Isaac Monterose (December 15, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to revive a defunct yacht builder's allegations that the company's financier, Comerica Bank, a billionaire and other individuals conspired to sink a promising boat sale, ruling that the $4.4 billion racketeering suit failed to specify which claims were being lobbed against each defendant. A three-judge panel agreed with the lower Florida district court that Worldspan Marine Inc.'s complaint, under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, drew conclusions of a conspiracy without specifying who did what, thereby failing to give the defendants enough information about their liabilities. "For starters, most of the counts in the amended complaint...

