Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Won't Revive $4.4B RICO Suit For Yacht Builder

By Isaac Monterose (December 15, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to revive a defunct yacht builder's allegations that the company's financier, Comerica Bank, a billionaire and other individuals conspired to sink a promising boat sale, ruling that the $4.4 billion racketeering suit failed to specify which claims were being lobbed against each defendant.

A three-judge panel agreed with the lower Florida district court that Worldspan Marine Inc.'s complaint, under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, drew conclusions of a conspiracy without specifying who did what, thereby failing to give the defendants enough information about their liabilities.

"For starters, most of the counts in the amended complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!