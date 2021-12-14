Discrepancy In Fraud Standards Is Overstated, Justices Told

By Jennifer Doherty (December 14, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- A False Claims Act suit brought by two former hospice workers failed at the Eleventh Circuit because the allegations were faulty, not because the circuit is hard on whistleblowers, according to the hospice the pair accused of bilking Medicare. In its U.S. Supreme Court brief Monday, Georgia-based hospice company Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care LLC urged the justices to look elsewhere if they were interested in assessing how different circuits have interpreted Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b), which requires would-be whistleblowers alleging fraud to "state with particularity" the circumstances of the alleged scheme at the pleading stage. A Florida district...

