Ace Says Tech Co. Must Cover Firm's $2M Ransom Payment

By Ganesh Setty (December 14, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit accused the provider of an online file-transfer platform of failing to properly notify a Boston law firm of a critical security update, leading the firm to pay hackers a $2 million ransom to prevent its confidential files from being released. Ace American Insurance Co. told a California federal court Monday that Palo Alto-based Accellion Inc. directed the firm's only known notification of the security update to two former employees who hadn't worked there in "several years." The insurer is now seeking to recover $2.4 million in ransom and legal costs on behalf of the unidentified law firm....

