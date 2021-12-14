House Dems Urge Firm To Pay DOD $21M In Excess Profits

By Alyssa Aquino (December 14, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- House Democrats demanded TransDigm Group Inc. repay the $21 million it reportedly overcharged the U.S. Department of Defense for spare aviation parts after a federal watchdog revealed the contractor had again overcharged the DOD, despite a prior rebuke. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and a trio of other lawmakers blasted TransDigm for "gouging" the DOD and vowed to address the policy issues that the DOD Office of Inspector General had said allowed TransDigm to overcharge the government a second time. The OIG "makes clear that Pentagon contracting officers must be properly...

