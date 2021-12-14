Full 5th Circ. Reopens Challenge To SEC Judges' Removability

By Hailey Konnath (December 14, 2021, 12:26 AM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit on Monday ruled that an accountant can proceed with her claims that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal, teeing up a circuit split that could make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. "The question presented is whether a provision of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. [Section] 78y, implicitly strips federal district courts of subject-matter jurisdiction to hear structural constitutional claims," U.S. Circuit Judge Catharina Haynes wrote on behalf of the majority. She added, "We determine that the Exchange Act does not disturb the district court's jurisdiction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS